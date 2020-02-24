Dead Janitor – Medusa

LP – Urbsounds Collective

Dead Janitor is the moniker hiding Brano Findrik, a Slovakian producer who here presents eleven tendentious compositions of dark contemporary IDM (intelligent dance music) for Urbsounds Collective. The tracks seem very harsh and suburban, but in some episodes they also resound with some futuristic dark, ambient, industrial and techno vision. The hybridization of many elements is effective and the sound development is overall influenced by a careful and complex application of the rhythmical structures. Medusa is the most engaging and radical work by Dead Janitor, the result of a journey began in 2008 with the album The Boring Structure and continued, before this last release, with the album Proximity, produced in 2016 by Strefa Szarej Records. Since then, Findrik has emphasized the electronic and experimental elements of his practice, combined here with more beats and a maniacal use of loops and extreme cuts. The climax is always high and a large part of these productions might be played in some creepy club focused on unconventional dance, dark minimalism or on trance. Perhaps not incidentally, 2016 is the year when the Urbsounds Collective opened to new partnerships and become an artistic promotion platform, with the idea that music is intrinsically a political and disruptive power. Welcoming an artist such as Dead Janitor follows this concept. His tendency to be critical about the current times can not be underrated, he is the harbinger of a raw and urgent dystopian message, always at ease even with the most audacious passages, full of breakbeats and shaking loops, overlapped in estranging musical caesura. The title of the album, Medusa, is a metaphor open to several interpretations. This mythological character with her own disorderly and aggressive aesthetics influenced different fields of mass culture. She is often depicted as the antagonist in novels, films, animation shows, role games and videogames. Dead Janitor made this choice inspired by the Clash Of The Titans, an action-adventure fantasy, with an indirect reference to hostility, something normalized in contemporary politics and culture.



Dead Janitor – Medusa

<a href="http://urbsounds.bandcamp.com/album/medusa-no-45">Medusa | [ / ] no. 45 by Dead Janitor</a>

