Jenna Sutela – nimiia vibié

LP – PAN

Are there worlds that are worthy of exploration beyond our own? In response to this enigmatic question, Jenna Sutela answers with some recordings from a hypothetical Martian language, visions of neural nets and synthetics and alien sounds. In nimiia vibié a computer transmits the information from outer space, while the sound artist unconventionally makes use of communication interfaces and machine learning systems. The language provided is based on the interpretation of dialogues dating from the end of 19th century by the French medium Helene Smith. Now Sutela provides her own interpretation of this language. The project was made possible by the contribution of n-dimensions, an artistic residency program by Google Arts & Culture, which took place at Somerset House Studios and was featured by Memo Akten and Damien Henry (both artists and creative technologists), Miako Klein (contrabass recorder) and Shin-Joo Morgantini (flute). The general effect is fascinating but disturbing at the same time, with ghostly or monotone voices and recordings drawn from mechanical sources. When the text becomes more evident and insistent, it’s impossible not to think of the spoken word tradition, here expressed according to an estranging and repelling narrative scheme, reminiscent of tapes played backwards, the dwarf of Twin Peaks (the man from another place) and Brion Gysin and William Burrough’s séance experiments with language. The dizzying flow of information of the contemporary age, produced over two tracks of 12 and 14 minutes, is softened by a narcotic and circular development. It’s not the first time the Finnish experimenter, now living and working in Berlin, has produced a critical mix of futuristic and ancient materials. Take, for example, her past audiovisual works and installations and performances. All over her works, we can find a strong narrative structure that tries to establish symbiotic relationships between different forms of life, whether organic or synthetic.