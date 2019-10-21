Neural 63, Surveillance Surveyed

highlight_63_neural

Neural 63, Surveillance Surveyed. Subscribe now!

Issue #63, Summer 2019 ISSN: 2037-108X

Subscribe now!

You can also subscribe to the magazine Digital Edition accessing all issues since #29.

Or you can buy the magazine from the closest of the almost 200 stores stocking it. A back issues pack is also available.

interviews

  • Pip Thornton
  • Joanna Moll
  • Mendi and Keith Obadike
  • Owen Mundy

article

  • Surveying Surveillance Capitalism
  • Decode: Data Cooperatives
  • Our voices granted to machines

reports

  • Transmediale 2019
  • Master/Slave exhibition
  • Leonardo 50 years anniversary

news

  • Fontana, future gardens, rebirth of life
  • HANNAH, the space as instrument
  • Labor, the smell of stress
  • Red Lines, the fragile physical internet
  • The Abysses of the Scorching Sun, a reversed sundial.
  • Time-piece, decaying aural ecosystem
  • Voyeuroboros, Click on “like” and I’ll tell you who you are
  • What Remains, 8-bit critical fiction game
  • Alias project, home privacy!
  • Shotgun texting, portraying a blocked means of expression
  • Cricoterie, a theatre of death, uneasy kinetic artificiality
  • Celestial Harmonies, analog visual hybrids
  • Control, social and perceptual VR experiment
  • Data Production Labour, data Union
  • Electronium Project, upgraded iconic music machine

Centrefold

  • Sy5z3n_3 : Ohm Overdub / Medi(a)tation for Generative Respiration

books/dvds

  • edited by) F. J Bonnet, B. Sanson / Spectres #1, Composing listening
  • Janine Randerson / Weather as Medium
  • edited by) J. A. Steintrager, R. Chow / Sound Objects
  • David Hollander / Unusual Sounds
  • Joost Rekveld / 11 Films
  • Michael Goddard / Guerrilla Networks
  • Madeline Schwartzman / See Yourself X
  • Niels Brügger / The Archived Web
  • (edited by) M. Connor, A. Dean / The Art Happens Here
  • (edited by) S. Hyatt, J. Blevins, B. / Blevins — Metaphonics
  • (edited by) Rossella Catanese / Futurist Cinema
  • Roger Mills / Tele-Improvisation
  • N. Dyer-Witheford, S. Matviyenko / Cyberwar and Revolution
  • Xiao Liu / Information Fantasies
  • (edited by) M. Foulston, K. Volsing / Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt

cd reviews

  • Laurie Spiegel: Unseen Worlds: Unseen Worlds
  • Achim Zepezauer + Guest: Slotmachine: Gruenrekorder
  • Åke Hodell: Verbal Brainwash And Other Works: Fylkingen
  • Angelina Yershova: CosmoTengri: Twin Paradox
  • Cecilia Lopez: Red / Machinic Fantasies: XI
  • Celer: Xièxie: Two Acorns
  • VV.AA.: Far Away but Ever Closer: MIC Lithuania
  • Israel Martinez: Pausa: Aagoo
  • nuuun: Current Suite No. I: NN
  • BELP: Crocodile: SVS
  • Jeff Talman: Under The Sun: New Domain
  • Julien Ottavi: Beyond Symphony: Fibrr
  • L. Cao, G. Siedl, W. Seidel: Optimistic Modernism: Moloko Plus
  • Marla Hlady & Eric Chenaux: fluff: Avatar Quebec
  • Paal Nilssen-Love & Ken Vandermark: Screen Off: PNL
  • Eric La Casa + Eamon Sprod: Friche — Transition: Swarming
  • Stefan Roigk: Suffering For The Promised: Fragment Factory
  • Trondheim EMP: Poke It With AStick / Joining The Bots: Crónica
  • William Engelen: Today, the organ has played…: Edition Telemark
  • Voin Oruwu: Etudes From A Starship: Kvitnu