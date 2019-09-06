Kosmose – First Time Out (Charleroi 1975)

2CD – Sub Rosa

The people of Sub Rosa, the famous experimental label run by Guy Marc Hinant e Frédéric Walheer, have often given life to sensitive productions in between critical revivals and contemporaneity in the past. But their catalogue also includes special editions dedicated to specific authors and remarkable live performances, alongside some anthological series and musical productions comparable to real historical documents. Under the spotlight here are Kosmose, a Belgian collective working somewhere between psychedelia and cosmic music, whose members changed a lot over the years, but always under the leadership of the multi-instrumentalists Alain Neffe and Francis Pourcel. This is the umpteenth rereading of the Seventies (the band was active from 1973 until 1978), an age that clearly never stops to emanate its mutagen energy, in spite of the frills and the unessential hippy-related theoretical trinkets. Kosmic Music from the Black Country was, in 2015, the first official album by Sub Rosa the combo released. First Time Out, a 2 CD recording, is the result of some recordings dated to March 1975 in Charleroi. These new materials, lasting 43 and 60 minutes, are left in their basic forms, with no re-adaptations, mixes or additional post-production elements. We think this choice was based on the need to offer a better context to that special sound genre: a home-made Kraut Rock with few instruments and sound effects and without drums. Despite the live performance, this showed an artisanal but complex lighting set, with strobe and the profusion of incense (not dissimilar to some Italian imagine-theatre shows performed more or less at that time). It is easy to be transported by this jam session’s improvisational flux, but now the revival is cerebral, leading us to rethink an age that was more creative and hallucinatory than the current one, more sensitive to structure and language but lacking in imagination and futuristic pulses. It does not matter if these sets show some of the improvisational aesthetics typical of avant-garde jazz applied to a “rock” setting: soon punk and new wave followed, leaving the “alternative” field free from any other competitor.