The Embroidered Computer, different pasts

Irene Posch and Ebru Kurbak are not new in interweaving media and textiles, creating original works that mix them for activist purposed (The Knitted Radio). Their “The Embroidered Computer” uses historic gold embroidery materials and specific knowledge in craft to make a programmable 8 bit computer. The intersection of patterns and relays, and metals as threads and beads, makes it a sort of a steampunk artifact, seamlessly integrating the computation in something that aesthetically is perceived as much older. Their contrasting different level of complexity is open to be tested by the audience, and its hybridity makes it an alien object. Reconciling two different pasts in the same locus, its sophisticated craft pushes us to redefine our relationship with what form a machine can have, and within what it can be embedded.

 

