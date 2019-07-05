Elektro Guzzi – Polybrass

CD – Denovali

Elektro Guzzi is a guitar, bass and drums trio consisting of Bernhard Breuer, Bernhard Hammer and Jakob Schneidewind. This music combo wants to go beyond the border between analog and digital and create a sort of live techno, without computers and loops. For this new project the three Viennese experimenters added an ensemble formed by three trombonists Hilary Jeffrey, Daniel Riegler and Martin Ptak. These artists are famous for their solo works and their works with other musicians (take, for example, The Kilimanjaro Darkjazz Ensemble, Sand e Zeitkratzer). The leading concept of Elektro Guzzi in making Polybrass was shifting the wind instruments from their conventional use and considering them instead as independent sound units. Every instrument works as a synth oscillator. The final result is stylistically much broader than it was supposed to be according to the programmatic declarations of the authors. The caesura are created from some cinematic developments, close to the dub and jazz, with orchestral riffs and other ambient elements. The sequences are engaging and the percussion elements quite solid, unraveling to create a flux of energy, with some passages now dark and now more dramatic, intimate and hypnotic. From a technical point of view, the collective is unapproachable and the unusual mix of the two distinct sections maintains a sense of tension and climax. Clearly the Austrian musicians bring out the best in each other when they play in jam sessions and in front of an audience, in contrast to the rather cold approach of most contemporary electronics where there are no real instruments played. However this form of musicality is not entirely original in the scene and can be found in some DJ-sets, in this case with the use of acoustics drums or analog synths played in real time.