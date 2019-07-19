Åke Hodell – Verbal Brainwash And Other Works

3CD – Fylkingen

Åke Hodell was a Swedish composer, poet and author, whose personal history resembles that of the artist Joseph Beuys. While young, both men were victims of serious aviation war accidents, Hodell in 1941, Beuys in 1944. Hodell was trained as fighter pilot, Beuys as an aircraft radio operator. Both shared the experience of being hospitalized in desperate conditions that eventually saved their lives. In the meantime, they developed a strong anti-militarist awareness, supported by their own artistic sensitivity and taste, a sensibility that was incredibly innovative for the age they were living in. The selection of musical compositions of the eclectic master, published now by Fylkingen Records for the 100th anniversary of the birth of Hodell, who died on July 2000, is a detailed commentary on his work. As early as the 1950’s, this ante-litteram multidisciplinary artist was mixing together sounds and texts, is what he defined as “elektronismer” or “ text-sound composition”, namely some collage and field recordings where the artist added the element of the human voice. This approach was very similar to some “modern” cutting edge radio dramas and also reminiscent of musique concrète. Several compositions, such as “Sig. Smith in Rhodesia”, “Where Is Eldridge Cleaver?” and others produced in partnership with the Swedish Broadcasting Commission, showed a clear anti-establishment stance and resulted in strong protests in the British press. Hodell seems to embody the prototype of the post-modern holistic intellectual; in his mind everything is connected: Greek mythology and verbal brainwash; the Second World War and colonial policies; sound and theatre; sound poetry and military marches. A kind of ‘plunderphonia d’antan’ is hidden among the cuts, together with socialist and American anthems; muzak; and the ghosts of Vladimir Majakovskij and Arthur Cravan; years in advance of urban graphics and performance art. This kind of artist honestly leaves us astonished, thanks to the impressive quantity and variety of works that anticipate the future. So too the political dissent Åke Hodell expressed in his works was seminal for many current activist strategies. This three CD collection and the super refined booklet accompanying it are a perfect celebration of all of this, thanks in part to the patient efforts of Mats Lindström and sound engineer Sylve Sjöberg.