Neural 62, Spiked Pieces + extra: 25th anniversary cover sticker

- 1993, New Edge, Amsterdam / (edited by) Dr. Helga – Konrad On Line – Kunst Im Netz / Plastikman Sheet One — NovaMute / notes
- 1994, “Tell Me When You’re Ready”, Museo N. C. de Arte R. Sofia, Madrid / Teiji Furuhashi – Lovers / Various Ars – Acustica Internat. / notes
- 1995, Cybermind Virtual Reality Center, San Francisco / Rosenau, Kovats, Munz, Rehn – Ostranenie 95 / Richard H. Kirk — The Number Of Magic / notes
- 1996, Next Five Minutes 2, Amsterdam / Various – Virtual Light / Psychophysicist – Psychophysicists / notes
- 1997, General assembly at Beauty and the East, Ljubljana / Various Intelligent – Agent / Surya Wide – Tuning / notes
- 1998, Nick Philip Installation View at the exhibition “SELECTED WORKS” / Various – Mednarodni Festival Rač. Ume. / Various — Cue’s Hip Hop Shop Volume One / notes
- 1999, Lisa Jevbratt “1:1” / (edited by) Anne Lise Stenset – DETOX! / Javier Hernando – Luz Nacarina / notes
- 2000, Tim Hawkinson, “Emoter” / (edited by) by Peter Shapiro – Modulations / Andreas Berthling — Mengerzeile & Grünberger / notes
- 2001, Jochem Hendricks, “EYE” / (edited by) Vuk Ćosić – Net.art Per Me / S. Arford, R. H.Y. Yau — Edit For Unconsciousness / notes
- 2002, Nobuyuki Inaba & Takaaki Shimbori, “LAN!!” / A. Burbano, H. Barragán – hipercubo/ok/ / Eric Aldéa & Ivan Chiossone – Narcophony / notes
- 2003, Giselle Beiguelman, Poetrica / Gilbertto Prado – Arte telemática / Nick Forté – Pasted Lakes / notes
- 2004, Waco Resurrection, / (edited by) Sophie Duplaix – Sons Et Lumieres / Mitchell Akiyama – If Night Is A Weed… / notes
- 2005, “Gravicells” / Sean Cubitt – EcoMedia / Robert Curgenven – Cichaczem / notes
- 2006, Ryoji Ikeda live at Sonar 2006, Barcelona, Spain / Various – update_1 / Uniform – Protocol / notes
- 2007, “Roots”, 2007, DEAF, Rotterdam / Troyano – instalando / installing / Giuseppe Ielasi – August / notes
- 2008, HONF live at ISEA 2008 opening, Singapore / Claudia Giannetti – El discreto encanto de la tecnologia / strøm – Shunt / notes
- 2009, “Invisible Threads”, 2008-2009, Laboral, Gijón / Yasmine Abbas, Fred Dervin – Digital Technologies of the Self / aus — Light In August, Later / notes
- 2010, Tarek Atoui live at Tactics and Practice: New Media Drivers, Ljubljan / (edited by) Fred Paulino – Gambiologos / Ginormous — The Sound Of Love
Impermanent / notes
- 2011, “The Immortal”, Abandon Normal Devices, Liverpool / Various – Powered by Ljudmila / Mark Fell – Manitutshu / notes
- 2012, George Dyson, opening keynote, Sonic Acts XIV, Amsterdam / Critical Art Ensemble – Disturbances / Listening Mirror – Resting In Aspic / notes
- 2013, Katie Turnbull, Modern Vanitas, ISEA 2013, Sydney / Jeremy Myerson, Emily Gee – Time & Motion / Chris Watson – In St Cuthbert’s Time / notes
- 2014, “Machine_Variation”, BIAN, Montreal / Martijn de Waal – The City as Interface / Various — Le Bruit De La Conversation / notes
- 2015, “5 Robots Named Paul (5RNP)”, WRO / (edited by) M.Ghidini, T. Kelton – Silicon Plateau Vol-1 / Alva Noto – Xerrox Vol.3 / notes
- 2016, “Earth Start (Variation 2016)”, 4th meta.morf, Trondheim / David Link – Archaeology of Algorithmic Artefacts / Vitor Joaquim – Geography / notes
- 2017, “Digital Grotesque II”, Imprimer le modnde, C. Pompidou, Paris / Various – Ars 17 Hello World! / Lawrence English – Cruel Optimism / notes
- 2018, “E.I. CTY1”, Shape of Light, Tate Modern / Dominique Moulon – L’art au-delà du digital / Ayumi Paul, Achim Mohné – Sketches For Violin & Vinyl / notes
news
- Waiting for the light, The light of information
- Bit, (un)predictable systems
- Collective Signal,siren’s farewell
- Dating Brokers, intimate data for sale
- The Library of Missing Datasets 2.0, data reincarnation
- La liberté guidant le peuple 2019, bitcoin rebus
- Inflated Fiction, feminism discoverable under the skin
- Likeness, mesmerised by Anna Frank
- Liquid Loom, terminal recycled aesthetics
- Somestic Media, social household appliances
- The Seeker, Demiurge or spy?
- Caracoles iv, shells playing themselves
- Euphonia, social chatted music
- Intergalactic Omniphonics, music for literally everybody
- The Embroidered Computer, different pasts
books/dvds
- Fenwick McKelvey / Internet Daemons
- (Edited by) Aasman, Fickers, Wachelder / Materializing Memories
- (Edited by) Danaher, McArthur / Robot Sex
- Jennifer Rhee / The Robotic Imaginary
- (Edited by) Pramaggiore, Honess Roe / Vocal Projections
- Annet Dekker / Collecting and Conserving Net Art
- (Edited by) Valérie Perrin / Documents – Collecting Digital Art
- Colin Milburn / Respawn
- Christoph Cox / Sonic Flux
- Christopher Howard / The J. Freeman Gallery Does Not Exist
- Seth Perlow / The Poem Electric
- Salomé Voegelin / The Political Possibility of Sound
- (Edited by) Lingold, Mueller, Trettien / Digital Sound Studies
- (Edited by) Baker, De L’Ecotais / Shape of Light
- (Edited by) Filipe Pais / From Bits to Paper
cd reviews
- Staalplaat SoundSystem: Installations: Staalplaat
- Stephanie Pan: Have Robot Dog, Will Travel: Arteksounds
- Julien Bayle: Violent Grains Of Silence: Elli
- Kosmose: First Time Out (Charleroi 1975): Sub Rosa
- Canecapovolto: Normale: Scuola Fuori Norma
- Dahaka: Early Modern Infrared: COdA
- Jana Winderen: Spring Bloom in the Marginal Ice Zone: Touch
- Diatribes: Echoes & Sirens: Aussenraum
- Urbanfailure: Radical Rest: Urbsounds
- Luís Antero & Darius Čiuta: Sound: Crónica
- Katharina Klement: DRIFT: chmafu nocords
- Piles: Una Volta: Aagoo
- Elektro Guzzi: Polybrass: Denovali
- Murcof: Lost In Time: Glacial Movements
- Streifenjunko: Like Driving: Sofa
- Jessica Slighter & Wilbert Bulsink: Volume 1 – Untitled + 2 – The Mute: Unsounds
- Angélica Castelló & Jérôme Noetinger: Disturbio: Mikroton
- Xavier Charles, Jacques Di Donato: Ilex: Protagoniste
- Yvanko: Pluviôse: Le Cabanon
- Anders Monrad, Nikolaj Heltoft, Superflex: The Mærsk Opera: Dacapo