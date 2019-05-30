Neural 62, Spiked Pieces + extra: 25th anniversary cover sticker

Neural 62, Spiked Pieces

Neural 62, Spiked Pieces

Issue #62, Winter 2018 ISSN: 2037-108X

Subscribe now! because only subscribers will get a free extra: 25th anniversary cover sticker.

You can also subscribe to the magazine Digital Edition accessing all issues since #29.
Or you can buy the magazine from the closest of the almost 200 stores stocking it. A back issues pack is also available.

  • 1993, New Edge, Amsterdam / (edited by) Dr. Helga – Konrad On Line – Kunst Im Netz / Plastikman Sheet One — NovaMute / notes
  • 1994, “Tell Me When You’re Ready”, Museo N. C. de Arte R. Sofia, Madrid / Teiji Furuhashi – Lovers / Various Ars – Acustica Internat. / notes
  • 1995, Cybermind Virtual Reality Center, San Francisco / Rosenau, Kovats, Munz, Rehn – Ostranenie 95 / Richard H. Kirk — The Number Of Magic / notes
  • 1996, Next Five Minutes 2, Amsterdam / Various – Virtual Light / Psychophysicist – Psychophysicists / notes
  • 1997, General assembly at Beauty and the East, Ljubljana / Various Intelligent – Agent / Surya Wide – Tuning / notes
  • 1998, Nick Philip Installation View at the exhibition “SELECTED WORKS” / Various – Mednarodni Festival Rač. Ume. / Various — Cue’s Hip Hop Shop Volume One / notes
  • 1999, Lisa Jevbratt “1:1” / (edited by) Anne Lise Stenset – DETOX! / Javier Hernando – Luz Nacarina / notes
  • 2000, Tim Hawkinson, “Emoter” / (edited by) by Peter Shapiro – Modulations / Andreas Berthling — Mengerzeile & Grünberger / notes
  • 2001, Jochem Hendricks, “EYE” / (edited by) Vuk Ćosić – Net.art Per Me / S. Arford, R. H.Y. Yau — Edit For Unconsciousness / notes
  • 2002, Nobuyuki Inaba & Takaaki Shimbori, “LAN!!” / A. Burbano, H. Barragán – hipercubo/ok/ / Eric Aldéa & Ivan Chiossone – Narcophony / notes
  • 2003, Giselle Beiguelman, Poetrica / Gilbertto Prado – Arte telemática / Nick Forté – Pasted Lakes / notes
  • 2004, Waco Resurrection, / (edited by) Sophie Duplaix – Sons Et Lumieres / Mitchell Akiyama – If Night Is A Weed… / notes
  • 2005, “Gravicells” / Sean Cubitt – EcoMedia / Robert Curgenven – Cichaczem / notes
  • 2006, Ryoji Ikeda live at Sonar 2006, Barcelona, Spain / Various – update_1 / Uniform – Protocol / notes
  • 2007, “Roots”, 2007, DEAF, Rotterdam / Troyano – instalando / installing / Giuseppe Ielasi – August / notes
  • 2008, HONF live at ISEA 2008 opening, Singapore / Claudia Giannetti – El discreto encanto de la tecnologia / strøm – Shunt / notes
  • 2009, “Invisible Threads”, 2008-2009, Laboral, Gijón / Yasmine Abbas, Fred Dervin – Digital Technologies of the Self / aus — Light In August, Later / notes
  • 2010, Tarek Atoui live at Tactics and Practice: New Media Drivers, Ljubljan / (edited by) Fred Paulino – Gambiologos / Ginormous — The Sound Of Love
    Impermanent / notes
  • 2011, “The Immortal”, Abandon Normal Devices, Liverpool / Various – Powered by Ljudmila / Mark Fell – Manitutshu / notes
  • 2012, George Dyson, opening keynote, Sonic Acts XIV, Amsterdam / Critical Art Ensemble – Disturbances / Listening Mirror – Resting In Aspic / notes
  • 2013, Katie Turnbull, Modern Vanitas, ISEA 2013, Sydney / Jeremy Myerson, Emily Gee – Time & Motion / Chris Watson – In St Cuthbert’s Time / notes
  • 2014, “Machine_Variation”, BIAN, Montreal / Martijn de Waal – The City as Interface / Various — Le Bruit De La Conversation / notes
  • 2015, “5 Robots Named Paul (5RNP)”, WRO / (edited by) M.Ghidini, T. Kelton – Silicon Plateau Vol-1 / Alva Noto – Xerrox Vol.3 / notes
  • 2016, “Earth Start (Variation 2016)”, 4th meta.morf, Trondheim / David Link – Archaeology of Algorithmic Artefacts / Vitor Joaquim – Geography / notes
  • 2017, “Digital Grotesque II”, Imprimer le modnde, C. Pompidou, Paris / Various – Ars 17 Hello World! / Lawrence English – Cruel Optimism / notes
  • 2018, “E.I. CTY1”, Shape of Light, Tate Modern / Dominique Moulon – L’art au-delà du digital / Ayumi Paul, Achim Mohné – Sketches For Violin & Vinyl / notes

    • news

    • Waiting for the light, The light of information
    • Bit, (un)predictable systems
    • Collective Signal,siren’s farewell
    • Dating Brokers, intimate data for sale
    • The Library of Missing Datasets 2.0, data reincarnation
    • La liberté guidant le peuple 2019, bitcoin rebus
    • Inflated Fiction, feminism discoverable under the skin
    • Likeness, mesmerised by Anna Frank
    • Liquid Loom, terminal recycled aesthetics
    • Somestic Media, social household appliances
    • The Seeker, Demiurge or spy?
    • Caracoles iv, shells playing themselves
    • Euphonia, social chatted music
    • Intergalactic Omniphonics, music for literally everybody
    • The Embroidered Computer, different pasts

    books/dvds

    • Fenwick McKelvey / Internet Daemons
    • (Edited by) Aasman, Fickers, Wachelder / Materializing Memories
    • (Edited by) Danaher, McArthur / Robot Sex
    • Jennifer Rhee / The Robotic Imaginary
    • (Edited by) Pramaggiore, Honess Roe / Vocal Projections
    • Annet Dekker / Collecting and Conserving Net Art
    • (Edited by) Valérie Perrin / Documents – Collecting Digital Art
    • Colin Milburn / Respawn
    • Christoph Cox / Sonic Flux
    • Christopher Howard / The J. Freeman Gallery Does Not Exist
    • Seth Perlow / The Poem Electric
    • Salomé Voegelin / The Political Possibility of Sound
    • (Edited by) Lingold, Mueller, Trettien / Digital Sound Studies
    • (Edited by) Baker, De L’Ecotais / Shape of Light
    • (Edited by) Filipe Pais / From Bits to Paper

    cd reviews

    • Staalplaat SoundSystem: Installations: Staalplaat
    • Stephanie Pan: Have Robot Dog, Will Travel: Arteksounds
    • Julien Bayle: Violent Grains Of Silence: Elli
    • Kosmose: First Time Out (Charleroi 1975): Sub Rosa
    • Canecapovolto: Normale: Scuola Fuori Norma
    • Dahaka: Early Modern Infrared: COdA
    • Jana Winderen: Spring Bloom in the Marginal Ice Zone: Touch
    • Diatribes: Echoes & Sirens: Aussenraum
    • Urbanfailure: Radical Rest: Urbsounds
    • Luís Antero & Darius Čiuta: Sound: Crónica
    • Katharina Klement: DRIFT: chmafu nocords
    • Piles: Una Volta: Aagoo
    • Elektro Guzzi: Polybrass: Denovali
    • Murcof: Lost In Time: Glacial Movements
    • Streifenjunko: Like Driving: Sofa
    • Jessica Slighter & Wilbert Bulsink: Volume 1 – Untitled + 2 – The Mute: Unsounds
    • Angélica Castelló & Jérôme Noetinger: Disturbio: Mikroton
    • Xavier Charles, Jacques Di Donato: Ilex: Protagoniste
    • Yvanko: Pluviôse: Le Cabanon
    • Anders Monrad, Nikolaj Heltoft, Superflex: The Mærsk Opera: Dacapo