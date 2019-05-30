Neural 62 extra: 25th anniversary cover sticker

Neural #62 extra is the only missed sticker in the centrefold. It is a miniature of the same issue’s cover (in a way manifesting its own presence, ‘closing the circle’), which is inherently announced in the previous box as the last note of the timeline_between_the_covers. It is available only for subscribers to complete the stickers’ collection with all the covers (only for subscribers to the printed magazine).
