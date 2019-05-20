Diatribes – Echoes & Sirens

LP – Aussenraum

The Diatribes are a duo formed by Cyril Bondi and d’incise. Bondi is in charge of the rhythm section and plays the electric organ, while d’incise is focused on the electronic components such as sampling and melodic parts. In Echoes & Sirens, released by Aussenraum, different musicians accompany the duo: Raphael Ortis on electric bass and horns, Pierre-Antoine Badaroux on alto saxophone, Betrand Denzler on tenor saxophone, Louis Laurain on trumpet and Fidel Fourneyron on trombone. The common theme this collective seems to be engaged with is the possible relationship between dub and experimental music – definitely not the newest intersection, but one that is nonetheless subject to many different interpretations. In the first track, “Dub fire will be burning”, which is over ten minutes long, the wind instruments cyclically set the breath of the composition, with a few rhythmic elements and vocal samples in the background. In the track that follows, “Tell me, what do you see ?”, also over ten minutes long, the first impact is very musical but then something stops or does not take off as expected, with the presence of different introductions, abstractions and plunderphonic jerks, played by real instruments. In “Don’t trouble I (Oh no)”, the strategies are similar; many elements are played without pushing them to a complete evolution, with an unresolved development and some work made on the borders, in this case a weird fuzzy and circus march. The last track is “Continually”. Here, the eclectic combo shows some of the classic ingredients of dub; for example, the use of delay and sirens, and gives life to a version close to ambient scores with elements of post-jazz. Maybe Echoes & Sirens, is, for the duo, a final chapter, started in the conceptual dub direction of their previous albums Augustus (INSUB, 2013) and Great Stone/Blood Dunza (Aussenraum, 2015). We don’t know if in the future they will give more stress to drums and bass, following this beaten road, or if they hasten towards a more experimental direction. One way or another a change of course is to be expected, because most in this field has been already explored and there is no intention to give life to an additional sub-genre.