The Vegetable Orchestra – Green Album

CD – Transacoustic Research

Imagine for a moment that every musician, before the performance, has also to make their own instrument. This is exactly what happens to the members of The Vegetable Orchestra, an experimental and free form combo that, since 1998, has been performing their own music only with vegetable instruments they design and made. The Vegetable Orchestra was already remixed in 2008 by great techno producers such as Luciano, Ricardo Villalobos, Anja Schneider and Sian and over twenty years has made three long format releases. For this fourth release, Green Album, they launched a crowdfunding campaign on Startnext, placing hope in the good hearts of their fans and platform lovers. Even now these seminal versions show some unconventional sounds, often beating and exotic but always with a touch of experimentalism and taste for improvisation. These eclectic musicians and performers not only duplicate their preexisting instruments, but also invent new ones, sometimes led by the features of the vegetables, sometimes searching for some special timbre or acoustic emission. This is their first studio album and includes 14 different compositions. It’s a world of sounds made by odd wind instruments and different kinds of drums, sometimes crackling and low, sometimes more slippery or tickling and soft. The listening experience goes is involving and hardly predictable. Lopsided synthonizations, hisses, winces, gongs and unconventional frictions: sometimes it seems that some treatments were made with analogue equipment, but this is not the case. Beyond its own essence, which makes it extremely communicative also in the live performances, the vegetable music has its own qualities, its own original sounds and weaves, due to the operational choices made in a technological setting. Making an instrument is a technological fact, even more if you need to make all of them and you have to use some unusual and easily perishable materials. To fill the frame of the many options the love of bio are inspired by, the idea of a really “organic” music could not be missed, a music played and performed by a collective without chiefs or orchestra directors, and where all choices are taken together.

The Vegetable Orchestra – Green Album

