Staalplaat SoundSystem – Installations

LP – Staalplaat

This album is a precious release, a document of the historical installations of the Staalplaat SoundSystem, a sound artists’ collective whose main members are Carlo Crovato, Radboud Mens, Jens Alexander Ewald and Geert-Jan Hobijn. The selected projects in Sound Installations are four for every vinyl side: “Floating Islands” (2004), “Station to Station” (2008), “Een, Twee and Drie” from the series Compositions, (2013) and “Plan C”, “Composition Deux” and “Composition Trois” (2014). It’s easy to get lost with these sonic activists; they can give new life to everyday items and make unique, ephemeral creations that only last for the length of a specific exhibition. They are the ideal artists to follow the happenings that took place in the sixties, just in a more specific and structured way than in the past. The album is a limited release of just 300 editions, but it shows an experimental and poetic vision that cannot be limited just to the insiders’ circle. This unconventional approach is already moving from audio art niches to more mainstreams lands. Now these combinatorial practices are everywhere and are influencing some imaginary worlds that were once far removed from this kind of taste and sensitivity. This is a very important element, which proves how the multidisciplinary, the evanescent and the ephemeral have moved to other cultural forms. This is not just a trivial matter, because if you work in these landscapes, you need a working compass to decode the quality of the poetics you inhabit, going beyond a simply functional analysis. For example, in “Station To Station”, the noises from passing trains and from the situations these passages cause are amplified in real time, but at the same time it’s easy to be conquered by a bike parking spot, thanks to the sounds originating from different small bells. Any metropolitan space has its own poetics, as many know. For example, in Rome during the post-avant-garde years, a square, a beach or a subterranean parking spot could become a location for artistic practices. Looking back at the age of early performance art, we can’t forget the clientele of the Cabaret Voltaire in Zurich or particular New York performances of the sixties, which were located inside warehouses or other industrial spaces not intended for such activities.

Staalplaat SoundSystem – Floating Islands

Staalplaat SoundSystem – Station to Station