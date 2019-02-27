Rudolf Eb.er – Om Kult: Ritual Practice of Conscious Dying – Vol. I

CD – Om Kult

When some sounds clearly remind us of “psyco-magic enchantments and occult yoga instructions” and at the same time take inspiration from to practices of electronics and noisy esoteric subgenres, it’s impossible not to think to William Seward Burroughs, who reminds us that all the art forms (painting, dance, music, sculpture) were originally some magical interpretations of the “real”. The electronic iterations, the loop radicality and sequences can then become “rituals of psycho-spiritual cleanliness”, with sentences declaimed in reverse, hypnotic drones, ghostly resonances and various crackles. So, in a post-cyber age we are still handling the theoretical twists between primitivism and technology. The shamanic and scientific approach, the physics of electronics waves and the esotericism of meditation states artificially caused, all of this still powerfully engages. The listener ends up inside an infernal circle made of clicks, industrial treatments and crackling audio emergencies, lost between voices purposfully out of sync, sharp frequencies and guttural emissions. Om Kult: Ritual Practice of Conscious Dying is just the first part of a planned trilogy. These 31 fragments are just the beginning of a deep meditative journey, which sets together physicality, consciousness, pseudo-realistic settings, field recordings and disturbing phantasmagoric alien pulses. There are also treatments that do not seem so clear, because they are played in moments when the attention is attracted more by strong elements and the balance is always very unstable. Despite this, we still think the listening to such productions needs to be instinctive and not mediated by any conceptualism. Obviously, it’s possible to provide other interpretations, because the reasons to find the release original, interesting and abstract are many. Rudolf Eb.er and his philosophical and symbolic background are an additional reason: these elements are maybe cryptic but it’s possible to feel them among the cuts, skipping the black metal charms, the cloudy electronics and the most grotesque treatments. The artist-performer also suggests “the forgotten ideas grow up in the unconscious mind and start to bloom in a new way”. Something similar maybe happened to Rudolf Eb.er after “Brainectar” (2014), when the world began to take a complete form, even unexpectedly, with sounds and techniques of conscience enlargement moving on the same path, raising aesthetic and metaphysical obscurity.