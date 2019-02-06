Neural 61 extra: #officetruism by Jane Birkin

Neural #61 extra is an intervention by artist Jane Birkin. Her ’#officetruism’ is made of a set of ten coloured different postcards with statements about ‘office culture’. A page on Neural #61 shows the postcards juxtaposed, but in grey and transparent layout. One from the set is inserted in each magazine copy onto its representation. “The ‘office truisms’ reproduced on these postcards came about through a trawling of websites that give advice on ways to improve the modern office environment. Aimed at managers and small business owners, increased productivity amongst office workers was the promised or implied objective”.
(developed with the Art Media and Technology research group at the Winchester School of Art, only for subscribers to the printed magazine).

