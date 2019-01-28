Imaginary Soundwalk, which sound should be here?

imaginarysoundwalk

Soundwalk is a term defining the act of walking while focusing on listening to the surrounding environment. Nao Tokui’s “Imaginary Soundwalk” is an installation where the viewer can freely use Google Street View while an AI system is playing sounds corresponding with the viewed image chosen from a huge dataset, in the best possible calculated association. The system rarely fails to meet our expectations, proving already the existence of a slippery territory with image analysis combined with big data. The constant mediation of machines can infiltrate seamless simulations in what we perceive as real. Are we looking forward to endlessly having our expectations reinforced?

 

Nao Tokui – Imaginary Soundwalk

 