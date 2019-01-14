Cogito, thoughts into outer space

The enormous amount of radio information travelling through space carries, possibly, the biggest amount of conceivable data over immense distances. We mostly don’t contribute to this process, and this might be why Daniela de Paulis conceived the project Cogito. She organised a transmission of “thoughts” into outer space at the Dwingeloo radio telescope. Participants entered the cabin of the telescope, sending their brain activity into the outer space while viewing an immersive video of the Earth from space. Intimate brain activity sent to unconceivable places, then, is a powerful performative deal with our structural insignificance.

 

Daniela de Paulis – Cogito

 