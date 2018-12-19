Anti-Marta, intimate mutual transplants

anti-marta-2018-luis-arm

Marta de Menezes has a long record of daring bio-art, in some parts deeply questioning our concept of identity. In her “Anti-Marta” she has performed a skin transplant between her and her partner Luis, using an autologous graft as control. This gesture leads inevitably to the rejection of the transplant with the emergence of antibodies. This configuration of natural forces stretch a whole system of values, confirming the possibility of being together but also not being able to overcome biological limits. Exchanging a most sensitive, intimate part of our body, knowing that it’ll be rejected by nature, irrationally unifies science and will.

 

