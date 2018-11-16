Ply – Rends-Toi

LP – Warm

After Sans Cesse in 2016 and Cluzel in 2018, Mathias Delplanque and Guillaume Ollendorff release a new album under the name Ply, as the last one produced by the label Warm. Listening to the first of the album six tracks, “Le roi gouré”, we immediately perceive an author’s approach, textual and dramaturgical, including some poetical loops full of romanticism, bohemian atmospheres and elegiac songs. A Gainsbourgh-style voice lies behind the sound waves, that are very accurate and sometimes violently conquer the scene (see for example the title track “Rends-toi”). In other passages an elegant and downtempo electronics lead the stylized narration across a double path. From one side, there is a delicate and melodic pleasure, thanks to the presence of electroacoustics elements, as in previous works; on the other side, a contrast, with experimental and gently noises arrangements. A composer, performer and music critic, Delplanque has in the past made releases with labels such as Low Impedance, Cronica e Baskaru. Here he keeps the tension constantly high, with the use of some western style aria, on the edge of post-rock, or with very indirect references to a specific orchestral classic tradition. Following Ravel’s Bolero, in “Rappelle-moi” Ply develop a sort of “composition for orchestra without music”, where the insisting sound choreography leads the weave movement. Maybe their previous experience as “spectral music” musicians influence some passages. The authors focus on analysing the sound’s physical phenomena that occur to create the atmospheres. They also reconsider the importance of the time factor, with their work on the pauses and the reprises, the geometrical caesura and the dilated spaces. Better known as Tsé, Guillaume Ollendorff is always on point. His voice is always searching for a balance between the different parts, a balance that might be erotic too. His attitude is very experimental, but also very chanson française. There are many different influences in the duo and the results are eclectic: elegant, enjoyable from different sides and also coherent and abstract.