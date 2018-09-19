Lucrecia Dalt – Anticlines

CD + booklet – RVNG Intl

Theory and poetic sound can combine with the goal of contemplating their seminal nucleus. In Anticlines, Lucrecia Dalt seems to marry this ambivalence, giving life to a sound space made of speculative synthesis and spoken words. Following artists such as Laurie Anderson, Robert Ashley and Annea Lockwood, the work shows a high language, however is always accessible to different audiences, from experts to the general public who are maybe unaccustomed to some unconventional sounds. Our listening started with “Edge”: here the lyrics are inspired by the legend of El Boraro, a humanoid creature of Colombian folklore, not very different from the Amazonian monster from the award-winning movie by Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water. Then “Tar”, indirectly questions the condition of the planet, singing of some earth lands where you won’t breathe air but tar. The voice of the experimenter is far and nocturnal and tells about a meeting under the forms of “a touch of atmospheres”. Released by RVNG Intl, the project LP/CD version also includes a booklet, whose texts cover the work Dalt made with Regina de Miguel and Henry Andersen. The back shows that a part of the sales will be given to Tierra Digna, a NGO focusing on the safety of Colombian communities damaged by economical politics which violate human rights and devastate the environment. The alien relics found on Antarctica, the meteorite ALH84001 and the possible forms of life evoked by this discovery inspired the track “Analogue Mountains”. “Concentric Nothings” shows some dense, dark and effective lyrical exercises: here the artist’s touch is “indistinct and impulsive”, as an uninterrupted configuration, an out of reality lesson which aims to “gestures which create some tension with not-existing objects”. Lucrecia Dalt makes her work with the shape of some introverted and conceptualized surrealism. The approach is inspired and multi-sided, the narrations is free between different extremes, releasing a great amount of sensitivity and vital energy.

Lucrecia Dalt – Tar

