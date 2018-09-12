Jemh Circs – (untitled) Kingdom

CD – Cellule 75

This is a new release by Marc Richte, aka Jehm Circs, better known as Black to Comm, whose second album is once again published in Hamburg with his home record company, Cellule 75. The work includes 24 tracks, only one longer than 4 minutes, and gives us the feeling of a very sensitive collage, sometimes harsh, full of audio fragments, scums and “memories” collected over time. Richte underlines that the result of the manipulations is due to a digital mix, made by some deconstructions and samples. Listening at first, the work plan is not easy to discover: it originates from some contemporary pop sequences and from different sources “captured” from YouTube or other musical promotion and distribution commercial platforms. Probably the “plagiarist” contents were limited on purpose to prevent from identifying the scans and the links. The approach here doesn’t clearly show how the art absorbs elements to entrap the listener and stimulate his ability to analyze and recognize the quotes. More than the post-punk or to the space-primitivism energy of the fundamental cyber seasons, we are reminded of the surrealism cadavre exquis, here under the forms of casual audio parts, that are manipulated and later set up thanks to a meticulous editing and to the use of less synthetic patterns and field recordings. The liquid and stretched sequences often overlap with some fractured rhythms and different inserts such as sabers, reverberations, echoes and special effects of different kinds and intensity. Different suggestions and sounds are perfectly combined in this well-modulated confusion. Thanks to this digital craft work, all the elements give the work a coherence in its all parts, despite the various natures and origins. Jemh Circs is able to fuse together concepts, sounds and atmospheres, even if he needs to divide the narration into more pieces, sometimes quite different in the planning. However, all the pieces show the coherence of composition, an uncommon personal taste and the control of unusual constructs. The experimenter sets together many small pieces, maybe useless for some, and loses himself in the unlimited possibilities of combination but at the same time he performs some involving rhythms and harmonies, whose quality and importance is undeniable.