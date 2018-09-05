Gintas K – Acousma Light

CD – GK

The album title is an immediate reference to acousmatic music, despite Gintas K actually not being part of that “land”. More generically, he prefers the sound art scene and his work focuses on digital, glitch and granular sounds. He had already released 29 album with important labels (Cronica, Zeromoon, Con-v, m/OAR, Copy for Your Records, Baskaru and Ilse) and live performed at the most important international festivals, like Transmediale., ISEA and the IRCAM forum. Actually, as the title suggests, “Acousma Light” shows some respect for this specific tradition, but the author provides his own approach, not so crystallized and more free from dogma and constraint; a light version but not for this reason lacking in seriousness and sensitivity. The most direct reference to the school started by Pierre Schaeffer is that no sound source is noticeable during the listening session or at the concert. So in the first part of the composition the sound is very rough and at the mercy of trembling circuits, fluctuating between bleeps and liquid digressions, reduced to its essential parts but not lacking in shocks, accelerations and losses of adhesion. However, a clear connection between the sounds and their sources of production is missing. The matter is very much felt, especially regarding the electronic lives, to sometimes not be spectacular enough. But the works present some moments of fullness, mostly orchestral, and some basic melodies, together with some pauses and introverted weaves, mixed with the atonies and dense buzzes. But the author likes the idea that all the elements played are modular sound particles. Following the acousmatic way, the physical characters of these audio emissions are invoked: the timbre, the sound spectrum, the variations and the variable speed of movement. Making a whole from some fragments can’t be considered a laboratory practice, but a subjective practice, with its own aesthetics and value provided by the forms and the results the artist got with his work. From this point of view, we can’t make any criticism of Gintas K, because the album’s nine tracks are suggestive and engaging, noisy and chaotic but definitely full of talent and concrete.