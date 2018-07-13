Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Crying Sea, sonically invasive warning
The Great Pacific garbage patch is a gyre of marine debris, mostly plastic, in the central North Pacific Ocean, discovered in the 1980s. It has recently been rediscovered by the media because of its growth and a provocative petition to declare it a country. Nevertheless, it symbolise human carelessness about the precious environment and how it manifests with a cowardly attitude if the damages are not evidently present in everyday life. Crying Sea is an installation by Park Jungsun, made by ocean waste from the Jeju sea, set in a room as an unavoidable surface to walk on. The sound created by visitor’s footsteps fill the whole room, after being additionally distorted and amplified, through a dedicated digital sound system of microphones and speakers. The structural significance of the installation is effectively working, with its relentlessness and the invasive sound. It acts like a sonically invasive warning self-induced by a physical uneasiness.
우는 바다 Crying Sea by 박정선 Park Jungsun 2017