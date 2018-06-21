Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Quantified Self Portrait (One Year Performance), intimate flows
There’s a whole thread in media art about defining a portrait not through a face, but intimate data univocally connected to the person. Since our bureaucratic identity is solely made of digital data, as is most of our mediated sociality, this practice progressively reflects our everyday nature.
Michael Mandiberg has always been attentive to the changes in our daily structures, developing artworks with an almost obsessive care. In his “Quantified Self Portrait (One Year Performance)” he shows a 3-channel video, made from photographs in front of the screen and screenshots produced every fifteen minutes by custom software, over a one-year long performance, and a few key textual reflections. The result is an identification with the laptop’s perspective and the workload, while the slower reflections break the flow of involvements with the screen, providing one of the possible individual escape strategies.
Michael Mandiberg – Quantified Self Portrait (One Year Performance)