Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Monolithe, inextricable artificial nature
Fabien Léaustic’s “Monolithe” is a monolith hosting the biotope of a phytoplankton growing outside water and producing oxygen, which affects the visitor’s environment. It’s living artwork, with a recognisable symbolic form, open to interpretations, and with a structurally modified ecosystem, namely for the good. There’s a clear tension in the work: the monolithic form of the work is preponderant towards the viewers, imposing its presence in the space: its saving biological nature, visually testified by the growing intensity of its colour are mitigating the preponderance towards a supportive one. The combination of its natural and artificial elements is almost inextricable and its living nature encourages the viewer to just accept it. Furthermore, as for every work of this kind, it strikingly poses the question of the lasting of such artworks, which is just another open question, generated by our ability to freely build on very complex systems. (photo credit: Juan Cruz Ibanez)
Fabien Léaustic – Monolithe