Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Free Universal Cut Kit for Internet Dissidence, f.u.c.k. – i. d.
The battles for Internet freedom started the very moment it became a global phenomenon. From the opposition to cookies to the Net Neutrality defence, internet citizens’ rights have systematically succumbed to the lobbying power of corporations. In this context, artists like César Escudero Andaluz have embraced the task, reclaiming these rights through an anarchic gesture: cutting submarine internet cables using 3D-printable mechanisms. His project F.U.C.K.- ID. Free Universal Cut Kit for Internet Dissidence is a collection of devices, illustrated by short videos and downloadable .stl files, to be assembled and attached to the cables, using the sea currents’ energy to work. Far from being a Luddite gesture, it’s a mechanical, self-sustainable, slow and destructive mechanism, undermining the most strategic economic and social infrastructure, which is, paradoxically, crucial to enabling the gesture itself.
César Escudero Andaluz – F.U.C.K.- ID.