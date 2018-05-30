Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Alternative Face, physiognomic mapping
Appropriating a person’s physical data to generate programmed videos arbitrarily making use of it is technically demonstrable, using biometry and neural networks. Although outputs are still raw, the ethical concerns can arise rapidly, especially after elaborating proper manipulations. Quasimondo (Mario Klingemann), in his Alternative Face has excellently proved this approach. He has used the face of French singer Françoise Hardy, and trained a generative adversarial network to generate videos of her face using a set of biometric markers and several of her video clips. The resulting model has become perfectly controllable and after Conway’s markers has been mapped onto Hardy’s face, it has been used to produce a video where the singer seems to speak in the infamous Kellyanne Conway’s’ “alternative facts” interview. The uneasiness of confronting this use of identity visual data is just showing the way these kind of manipulations are going to be used in the near future.
Alternative Face v1.1