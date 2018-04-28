Vlad Dobrovolski – The Drums Of The Fore And Aft

CD – Kota

For the catalogue of Kota Records, an album designed as a “musical maritime trip” is already on the shelves in the ambient, experimental and sound collage sections. It is divided into 4 compositions which are the fruit of Vlad Dobrovolski’s gentle mastery. He is a sound artist born in Russia in 1974 who then moved to Japan where he directly experienced their musical tradition, particularly inspired by the ceremony and culture based on the Sun Worship of the Far East.

The project, which is abstract and refined, refers to a research field for which the musicality is central if supported by used concepts and linguistic structures with a stressed aestheticism and beatific syntonies. The art aims to keep together the refined and extremely widened exoticisms and electroacoustic sound emergencies. This is also provided by the beautiful cover by Dmitriy Gorbas, which keeps this coy and vintage ambiguity connected to photography

and painting dealt with in neither a naturalistic nor concise and abstract way. Among the grooves of these elegant scores there are space influences and sidereal plots as well as the dreamy plots with no jumps making the listening extremely pleasant. This also gives back warmth to all those places which were elected by the author as inspired by the absence of people and in which this gap can create a purely contemplative and disquieting silence. It is not by chance that Dobrovolski states “there is a sort of continuity in all my works. In the sound and even in the cover design with boats, sea, people, there is the warm light sounds of the sun.” However, TThe Drums of the Fore and Aft is absolutely involving in its hesitations, shyness and melodic winks, based on a strong background including naturalistic and organic settings aiming for the sound itself to transmit intuitions, awareness and the idea of the artist as a sensitive and passionate human being.