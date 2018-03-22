Neural 58 extra: Cyanometer by Martin Bricelj Baraga

Neural #58 extra is an intervention by Martin Bricelj Baraga. His ‘Cyanometer’ is a monument to the blueness of the sky. It is inspired by the original Cyanometer by Horace-Bénédict de Saussure in 1789. The Cyanometer is both a monument and software that periodically collects images of the sky.in its installation version. In Neural #58 the artists included a punched postcard that pointed to the sky allows to compare the blue scale (only for subscribers to the printed magazine).