Neural 58, Archivism (the dynamics of archiving) + extra: Cyanometer by Martin Bricelj Baraga

interviews

  • Ernesto Oroza
  • Simone Osthoff
  • Red conceptualismos do Sur
  • Manu Luksch
  • Anna Ramos, Memorabilia podcast series
  • Daniel G. Andújar

articles

  • British Library’s 140 Years of Recorded Sound vs. Centuries of Sounds
  • Rhizome’s Net Art Anthology

reports

  • ISEA 2017, Bio-creation and Peace
  • xCoAx 2017, Lisbon

news

  • “Fanon” (Even the Dead are Not Safe), the exquisite corpus
  • Climoji, climate change emoji set
  • Lauren, the best possible AI assistant
  • Harvest, clean cryptocurrencies for climate change
  • Positions of the Unknown, speculated satellites
  • Oh my ( ), the Twitter of Babel
  • Polyhedra, an orchestra of speakers
  • Æter, it can hear, it can play.
  • (Un) Measurements 2#, the weight of repetition
  • Relief, echolocating mirrored sounds
  • Maraboutage 3D, printing moral voodoo dolls
  • WiFi Tapestry, waves affecting objects’ nature
  • Quantum Lattice, perception and observation
  • The Intelligent Guerilla Beehive, bee careful
  • Projektor, the value of an analogue copy

Centrefold

  • I quit, social mirroring.

books/dvds

  • Julien Mailland / Minitel: Welcome to the Internet
  • (edited by) Garnet Hertz / Disobedient Electronics
  • Benjamin Peters / How Not to Network a Nation
  • Melani de Luca / Post-Butt, The power of the image
  • (edited by) R.Catlow, M.Garrett, N.Jones, S. Skinner / Artists Re:thinking the Blockchain
  • Norie Neumark / Voicetracks
  • Margie Borschke / This is Not a Remix
  • Robert Strachan / Sonic Technologies
  • VV.AA. / Sonic Meditations
  • Norie Neumark / Song Cycle (Vol.1)
  • (edited by) R. Modrak and M. Ghidini / #exstrange
  • (edited by) T. Beyes, M. Leeker, and I. Schipper / Performing the Digital
  • J. R. Carpenter / The Gathering Cloud
  • Sophie-Carolin Wagner / Poietry
  • (edited by) Barbara Cueto, Bas Hendrikx / Authenticity?

cd reviews

  • Claire Tolan: SHUSH Tones: panke.gallery
  • Tao G. Vrhovec Sambolec: Outlines: Errant Bodies
  • New Routines Every Day: You Never Know What Is Enough…: Pulver und Asche
  • Tegh: Downfall: Midira
  • Nad Spiro: Sirius Signals: Farpoint
  • Orson Hentschel: Electric Stutter: Denovali
  • Mei Zhiyong, Dave Phillips: MeiZhiyong Dave Phillips: Urbsounds Collective
  • Vlad Dobrovolski: The Drums Of The Fore And Aft: Kotä
  • Tarab: An Incomplete Yet Fixed Idea: Aposiopèse
  • Luca Forcucci: The Waste Land: Crónica
  • Jim Haynes: Electrical Injuries: Aussenraum
  • Katharina Klement: peripheries / Sound portrait Belgrade: Gruenrekorder
  • Maria Salgado & Ixiar: 20.20: DSS2016
  • Le Forbici di Manitù: GPS / GaPS: BAU / Sussidiaria
  • Anne La Berge: Raw: Unsounds
  • Astrid & Ephraim Wegner: Feldstudie Göppingen: Verlag Kunsthalle Göppingen
  • Anthony Pateras / Erkki Veltheim: The Slow Creep Of Convenience: Immediata
  • Curated by Frank J. Oteri: Anthology of Lithuanian Art Music in the 21st Century: MICL
  • Francisco Meirino & Miguel A. García: Nonmenabsorbium: Idiosyncratics
  • Fabio Perletta + Asmus Tietchens: Deflections: Aufabwegen