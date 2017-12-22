Fabio Perletta + Asmus Tietchens – Deflections

CD – Aufabwegen

An interesting collaborative project comes at last, designed by Perletta himself, as an elegant coloured digipack. Asmus Tieschens is partner of Perletta the first experimenter from Roseto degli Abruzzi – now living in Berlin and owner of Farmacia 901. Tieschens was known by the audience as an experimental and electroacustic composer from Hamburg. As opposed to others in his group, he is an author who, in his issues, never gets lost in technical reports and methodological narrations, but in this situation underlines how his research deals with the instability and physical decay of sounds, with a lack of tones and subtle perceptions. The album is produced by Aufabwegen, a label that is not new to inventive music excursions, including in its catalogue names such as Marc Berhens, Francisco Lopez, Simon Whetman and Konrad Kratz. The main aim is to investigate empty spaces leading to the unlistened, and to silence with a meticolous action on evanescent harmony and residual structures. From the hardly distinguishable sound pads, muffled hisses and breaths emerge together with a multitude of immaterial and weak details produced by a subliminal and abstract microcosm. This kind of works always offer samples for a sensory modelling for the listeners which also occurs when contrasting volumes are explored, but with Deflections limiting the sound underneath, a certain threshold is not necessarily an example of minimalism. The unprecedented duo doesn’t seem interested in cold formalisms or aesthetic peaceful interpretations. The time has come to scan the sequences, the proportions among the parts and the succession of grainy sound emergencies. The thinned-out emissions are likely to emerge from the empty space but they have punctual accents and careful deviations that seem to work as vague and dilated compositions. They are unplanned sets built up on evanescent chains, ambiguous and weak resonances but are still able to move everyone who lets himself go against the dictatorship of volume.