Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
machine brut(e), temporal monolithism
The correlation between sound and architecture has been frequently articulated on space as the primary medium through which sound and structures can be expressed. Rarely, instead, have specific architectural principles been applied to sound, applying this kind of transdisciplinarity to composition. Following this perspective, Machine brut(e) is a series of ten sound sculptures by Mo H. Zareei (aka mHz), an Iranian musician and artist, attempting to reflect Brutalist architecture. In his installation, he shows ten composition played by different combinations of sculptures, but all composed with patterns (normally one or two bars long) repeated in endless loops, metaphorically mimicking the grid-based geometry of Brutalist architecture. Zareei’s wants to realise a “temporal monolithism” so each sculpture is carefully positioned in each composition, and a block of raw concrete (béton brut) is also symbolically featured.
Mo H. Zareei – machine brut(e)