Eric La Casa – Paris Quotidien

CD + 64 pages booklet – Swarming

Eric La Casa’s latest release is a praise to the beauty and the sound charm of his beloved city, Paris. Paris Quotidien is produced by Swarming, a label founded in 2009 by La Casa with Philip Samartzis and Jean-Luc Guionn and includes three long suites, all lasting more than 20 minutes. The album package is an elegant cardboard artwork, including a 64 page photo booklet. The concepts Eric La Casa explores in his research on the French capital’s sound DNA are the themes of living, which he defines as “a story of an ordinary environment”, without having the rhetoric or grandeur of a typological (or, even worse, historical or touristic) exposition. The author highlights that “in contrast to a virtual address (email…)”, he questions “the significance of living here at this address, in this building, said to relate to my existence, to my life, in this time of listening.” What is the meaning of living in a specific place? Is the symbolic value of a big city somehow related to an intimate and fragmented experience as the recording of audio tracks from his own domestic and living environment? Eric La Casa is sure of this, despite his position seeming political, rather than being representative of a metropolitan imprinting related to some specific “vibes” trends, a kind of “sound genoma” different from city to city (according to a psyco-geographical derivative model). Eric La Casa has created a temporary and localized archive of minimal events, structured in a storytelling and abstract way, mediated by his own audio experience, according to the definition that “the listening here is the living of one year.” Eric La Casa knows how the perception of reality enlarges what it means to make music today and after this theory of evolution he is able to take some freedom. For example, feeling free to start from himself, to put into music the places and the situations of his daily life: the apartment, the flow of the days, his harmony with the outside environment, the “body” of listening and its position, the sharing of a living place, because, as he highlights: “living in the city first means accepting to be a co-inhabitant there.”

Eric La Casa – Paris Quotidien

