Ilpo Väisänen – Syntetisaattori Musiikkia Kuopiosta

Ilpo Väisänen was mostly known as one of the two founders of Pan Sonic. He was not very productive as a solo artist: we mostly remember his work in bands such as Angel, Fistpost, IBM, Rude Mechanic and VVE (his partnership with Mika Vainio ended in 2009 after their third release, Gravitoni). Also known as I-LP-O In Dub, Liima e Piiri, he released several albums, as “Communist Dub” for Mego or the 10” of the Versions for Kangaroo, or some experimental “jazz-like” works for Vertical Form, Traum Schallplatten and Mind Records. A constant trait of Ilpo Väisänen is his passion for the construction of the rhythmic parts, however he always follows a conceptual approach, experimental and inspired at the same time. In this Syntetisaattori Musiikkia Kuopiosta the rhythm may actually be a possible interpretation key. It is pushed in a deep, cruel and hypnotic way, behind some slippery and acidic treatments. The album is released by Kvitnu and includes one track per side: on the A side, “Osat 1-5” is long eleven minutes, the second one, “Osat 6-9” is slightly shorter. Both the productions are made in a minimalist and electronic way. The loops and the sound structures are very refined and precise by the milliliter, but also strongly connected to the place where it was written and recorded: Kuopio, located in northern Savonia, Finland. Being an album with just two tracks, which are not very long either, this release can’t be defined as a long form and is the result of nine short developments, connected with no special jumps. We don’t bet that the old fans of Pan Sonic will like this release, however we are sure that the experimental technoheads will enjoy these weaves and find in them the right inspiration. As usual for Kvitnu, the album edition is prestigious: the 180g black vinyl record is limited to 500 copies. The artwork of Zavoloka is designed with an extreme care: it is inlayed into high quality 5-color print and has a heavy cardboard envelope with additional golden hot foil pressing. The photography for the art work credited to Dmytro Fedorenko.

