Le Forbici di Manitù & Friends – Tinnitus Tales

Tinnitus is normally described as a ringing in the ear, but it may also sound like a pronounced grumble or a clicking, hiss or roaring. Many famous musicians ((Pete Townshend, Ludwig Van Beethoven, Trent Reznor, Andy Partridge) and DJs too (Ed Rush, Optical, Roger Sanchez) suffered from this condition. Apparently, tinnitus is so annoying it negatively influences the quality of life of the people who suffer from it. However, rather than being considered a disease, it is seen as a special condition due to several reasons. Being a subjective condition, there are no scientific protocols which may objectively measure it. Music and show business have always maintained silence on this condition (it’s a disability which may prevent “perfect” listening), as tinnitus is incurable in its chronic form and on the basis of the current medical knowledge. No musician and performer would like to appear strongly “limited” in their own art perception. Manitù Rossi and Vittore Baroni, who have long suffered from tinnitus, have worked for five years on this triple concept album (a 10” vinyl and two CDs). Actually, the number of artistic collaborations is massive, having more than 50 artists involved (international musicians, groups and visual artists). The release, not without some irony, was presented as “an educational audio project”, shared by old and new friends (for example, the Italians Simon Balestrazzi, Gianluca Becuzzi, Eraldo Bernocchi, Teho Teardo, Økapi, or the foreigners Nigel Ayers, Gen Ken Montgomery, Neuropa, Rod Summers). The tracks are mostly inspired by the topic and their goal is to raise some understanding about this odd functional impairment. Some tracks are new versions of Forbici songs or instrumental tracks, developed as tracks to “disguise” this annoyance. Tinnitus Tales is an extraordinary outing, but at the same time it proves a practice shared by different sides of a whole community. It is a precious document, a record-making wonderfully arranged.