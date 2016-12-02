VVAA – Nebulullaby An Interstellar Cloud Of Dust

LP – Nebularosa

Can the lullaby as a genre serve as guiding idea for an experimental electronic music project? Obviously yes, and it is no mystery that lullabies could be found in almost every culture from ancient times to the present day and have featured in avant-garde and even postmodern compositions. The open call for experimental lullabies was launched in May 2014 by the new London-based record label Nebularosa. and there have a number of collaborations, with compositions for Nintendo, Atari, Pure Data, Supercollider, D-Box or simply for tape recorders, as well as artists who have used ultra Stethoscopes or radioactive materials. These remind us that the lullaby is a powerful example of consciousness-altering music. Nebulullab An Interstellar Cloud Of Dust includes five tracks on vinyl. These are by 0xA and Erich Barganier on side A and d. R. and. G. S, Samuel Hertz and xname (Eleonora Oreggia) on the back side. More artists were added to the digital edition, including Thor Magnusson, Repl Electric, Victor Zappi, Adrian Carter, Claude Heiland-Allen, Jason David Snow, Robert B . Lisek and Marta Zapparoli. All are experimenters who have a clear awareness that the repetition in lullabies induces variations in the brain state, favouring transition between waking and sleep, or the oscillation in their liminal threshold. This recalls a pre-human state where the refrain becomes a mechanism of association: it brings together forces, ideas, memories, powers we did not know we had. The Nebularosa crew has also led a workshop on the field of lullabies and altered states of consciousness. This was held by Eleonora Oreggia, a seminal interdisciplinary artist and independent researcher born in Milan. Oreggia is the label head honcho and has delivered a sort of fine basic guide available for aesthetics, electronics, circuit design, physical computing (Arduino, Beaglebone, Gumstix) and software programming (Java, C/C++, PD) as well as DSP. All this finally resulted in a joyful launch party, ten hours of experimental music with children and adults listening together.