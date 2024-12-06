I’m Feeling Lucky, fully processed landscapes

im-feeling-lucky

Panoramas (360-degree paintings from the late 19th century) are considered the forerunners of today’s immersive environments. Timothy Thomasson’s system in I’m Feeling Lucky, remodulates this original medium. A large curved screen shows 3D landscapes calculated in a game engine and populated with people taken from Google Street View images after they have been processed by a neural network that also renders them in three dimensions. The role of this composition seems to be to actualise a practice that in a way represents a society in which the protagonists have completely passed into their digital dimension, cancelling out their previous representation of reality.

 

1

 

2

 