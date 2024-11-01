radioPHØNIX, fragments for live transmission

Even after more than a century, radio is still a solid media paradigm, having been the first to establish the modern process of information transmission in space. radioPHØNIX is a radiophonic installation by Timo Kreuser & PHØNIX16 that utilises this paradigm: a multiple transmission from different stations is used to create a ‘fleeting composition’ of 48 parts, each received from a different radio station and then reassembled into a radiophonic experience in real time. All 24 stations transmit the separate vocal and instrumental parts in stereo without authorisation, with interference and delays creating a ‘remix’ that consolidates radio as both an approach and a medium.

 

Timo Kreuser & PHØNIX16 – radioPHØNIX

 