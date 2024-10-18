The Conspiracy Capitaliser, formalising the business of belief

the-conspiracy-capitaliser

What if conspiracies are not a social phenomenon triggered by instability and social insecurities, but a business model that turns online communities into profitable customers? Robert Collins has researched this question and expanded on it with the combinatory power of AI software. After investigating the links between right-wing conspiracy-led groups and the sale of certain products, he developed The Conspiracy Capitaliser with a classic device aesthetic. It allows the user to select a consumer profile, political topic and a conspiracy, then generates a product embedded in a message distributed online. A work of art in the form of a machine that formalises an entire process.

 

Robert Collins – The Conspiracy Capitaliser

 