edited by Oreste Bossini – Biennale Musica 2023: Micro-Music

La Biennale di Venezia, ISBN 978-889727780, English, Italian, 392 pages, 2023, Italy

The catalogue of one of the Venice Biennials is an integral part of the event itself, as it brings together in a single volume items from the considerable body of activated work that was performed or exhibited, as well as some additional material. The catalogue of the Biennale Musica 2023 embodies this dimension perfectly. Entitled Micro-Music, which Artistic Director Rochetti explains as to “evoke music generated by means of microphone-receiving devices and to explore the microscopic nature of sound”. Brian Eno, who received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Music, contributes with the essay “Sculpturing the Sound”, in which he reiterates and contextualises his compositional approach. Miller Puckette, designer and developer of the Max/Msp and Pure Data software, received the Silver Lion. His essay “Can Computers Music?” deals with the question of how our brain and the computer calculate information and then music. There are also a couple of sophisticated essays by Philip Sherburne, on a few trajectories of electronic music, and by Matteo Pasquinelli and Arif Kornweitz on the peculiarities between music and AI. The catalogue was designed by creative studio NERO and contains few photos, but many colourful graphics created by artist Melissa Santamaria using software similar to that used for digital sound processing.

 