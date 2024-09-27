Cyclops, playing with psychological operations

Screenshot

Trevor Paglen has developed a series of works based on the well-known ‘Psychological Operations’ (PSYOP), i.e. deceptive military operations to influence the population through the audiovisual staging of non-existent facts or events. Cyclops is the latest in this series and is presented in the form of a game. Players are presented with obscure audio tracks containing either musical compositions, letters and numbers or simply sounds, representing a puzzle to be deciphered. During the decoding process and subsequent steps, they come across mind control experiments and special artworks developed for the game. In the process, obscure communication tactics are playfully uncovered and their awareness is heightened.

 

Trevor Paglen – Cyclops
aaa