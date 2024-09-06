Biological_Data_Transmission, sniffing and recording particulates

Starting from the idea that “fungal networks act like radio transmitters”, Myles Merckel has considered the VLF frequency band as the most suitable to engage in what he defines as Biological_Data_Transmission. The aim is to create systems for “identifying, amplifying and archiving airborne organic particulates and their global movements within the Earth’s complex weather systems”. It utilises OPM_1, a sensing instrument sonifying and archiving the movement of particulates within the atmosphere. This instrument blurs the boundaries between a technical, scientific and artistic system. It records biological data, that doubles as a pure transmission of information.

 

