Jussi Parikka – Operational Images, From the Visual to the Invisual

University of Minnesota Press, ISBN 978-1517912116, English, 280 pages, 2023, USA

Although we attach enormous importance to sight, as humans we are very limited, as we can perceive less than one per cent of the entire electromagnetic spectrum with our eyes. We have developed a wide range of optical and processual technologies to drastically compensate for this limitation, which have also influenced the nature and role of images in many respects. Parikka (see the interview and the recent anthology he co-edited “Photography Off the Scale”) has conducted a multi-year theoretical investigation of this new role, using as a central reference Harun Farocki’s concept of the operational image, which emerged during one of the crucial technological transformations: the Iraq war and the new weapons of the US, which produced processed images that were no longer representational but operational. The author has analysed this fundamental transition in time and space, from the avant-garde of the 20th century, which made use of “machine vision”, to the modern concept of the “invisual”, which ascribes material and generative forces to image datasets. The diverse and radically changing dynamics of the image and its clusters are traced in a captivating journey that situates their actionable and gravitating qualities in a very contemporary vision. This book traces this essential trajectory in detail, becoming essential itself.

 