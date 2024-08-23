Etching Sound, cutting TikTok sounds

What will remain of all our digital and in particular smartphones activities? Very little, possibly, except what will be recorded in a format and medium that will survive time and space. Yoshe Li’s Etching Sound is a project that the artist has developed short-circuiting consumer culture in two different media environments. She has used the “record factory PO-08“, a small compact and portable record cutter, cutting 2-3 minutes of TikTok videos with all their sometimes bizarre sounds. The ephemeral archival of that sonic material represents a proof of concept, a material freezing of a drop in the ocean of aural information played through our inseparable networked devices.

 

Yoshe Li – Etching Sound

 