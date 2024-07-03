Antenna, receiving and playing electromagnetic waves

Sound art is no stranger to the form of a sounding sculpture, because the materiality inherent in sound waves encourages us to think about an outstanding object that, having received the sound waves, provides a form of acoustics. Floris Vanhoof’s Antenna can be ascribed to this category. It consists of a grand piano that stands on its side and on which a hexagonal antenna is mounted. The electromagnetic waves received by the antenna (tuned to 32 frequencies) are translated to small electromagnets that cause the strings to vibrate. The relationship between the two elements is aesthetic and functional and defines a new instrument in its own right, despite its retro semblance.

 

Floris Vanhoof – Antenna

 