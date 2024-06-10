Recharge, energy needs closed eyes

recharge

Our increasing dependance from smartphones has begun to affect our circadian rhythms too, through the backlit screens and all the potentially incoming communication they represent, directly as notifications and indirectly as emails that make us switch them on even in the dark. This relationship is uneven, but smartphones also need to be charged and we take care of that. Dries Depoorter has used this dependency to create Recharge, an installation in which the phone is only charged when the user is sitting on a chair with their eyes closed, monitored by a photo camera and software. The dependency is therefore mutual, even if it is forced, as it is in reality.

 

dd1

 

dd2

 

dd3

 