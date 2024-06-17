BONES, connecting underground and overground through our bones

In the research for this project, David Vélez investigated some elements about the resonance of sounds through our bones. For example, in the early stages of our lives we hear our mother’s voice through the “mastoid bones of our skull, using the spinal cord like an antenna”. His series of sound art installations BONES uses transducers designed to transmit sound vibrations through our skeletal system and reproduce the frequency of the human skull (between 35 and 65 Hz). The compositions are recordings made with geophones that detect the low frequencies of seismic movements. The bodies then connect the underground vibrations with the above-ground vibrations in our body.

 

David Vélez – BONES

 