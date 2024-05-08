Phase Shift, hunting antennas

phase-shift

Beamforming is a technology used for 5G wireless networks to deliver higher signal quality to a receiver by focusing the signal in a specific direction. In Phase Shift by Sarah Grant, Bengt Sjölén & Danja Vasiliev have created a kinetic illustration of this technology in the form of a dynamic multiple antenna. The advanced services of this new transmission standard are based on a constantly tracked location, with all the possible consequences in the collection of contextual data, the assessment of the user and the corresponding tuning of the services offered. This work explicitly shows these invisible dynamics through an iconic hardware and software representation.

 

 

Sarah Grant, Bengt Sjölén & Danja Vasiliev – Phase Shift

 

