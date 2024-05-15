Holy Similaun – Radicor al flort, espert on’ill il erb, aor Raetia

With only one track on the A-side, ‘Radicor al flort, espert’, which lasts just over eleven minutes, and one on the B-side, ‘on’ill il erb, aor Raetia’ coming in around the eight-and-a-half-minute mark, the definition of long play is perhaps not entirely accurate here. However, the nature of the project allows this kind of freedom. The Italian artist Holy Similaun knows this well and with 3 albums since 2018, he continues with his exploration of styles including industrial, experimental, glitch, dark ambient and noise. After contributing to Arcaskathel, we once again find Micol Belletti, aka Archipel, providing lyrics. The language used is unrecognisable and untraceable to any specific language – it is a sensorial construct without any semantic reference. Even the editing is abstract, thanks to the work of Giovanni Lami who mixes the vocal parts, decisive in both compositions, to express a feeling of nostalgia, something that post-contemporary music cannot break free from, highlighting the always problematic hybridisation between the body and technology. The two compositions are hallucinatory and fascinating, wonderfully mastered by Giuseppe Lelasi, an experimental musician, composer and specialist in audio post-production who likes to work on collaborative projects. Here, the conceptual exchanges of energy are combined in an eccentric and productive way, providing the right amount of depth and density to Holy Similaun’s latest offering.

 

