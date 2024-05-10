Claudio Rocchetti – Decay Music n​.​5: Labirinto Verticale

LP – Die Schachtel

After six years of silence, Claudio Rocchetti is back with a new album on Die Schachtel, marking the fifth release from the label’s ‘Decay Music’ series. The composer, performer and publisher from Bolzano (Italy) but currently based in Berlin, is a founder and curator, along with Alice Winkler, of Black Letter Press, a small publishing house specialising in ancient and rare books with a specific focus on the history of science, poetry and occult philosophy. For this project, he has worked with the Parma Lenz Foundation, a research collective focused on contemporary theatre and who create performance projects that are later developed into musical and theatre productions. It took four years to complete Labirinto Vertical. Inspired by the works of Hölderlin and Calderon de la Barca, it is a deeply spiritual work, almost alchemic in the way it brings together experimental sounds and chamber music through sound design and the outcomes of a series of interdisciplinary workshops. The opening track ‘Non Essere Freddo’, introduces us to various occult and ecclesiastical arias, the culmination of multiple performances between 2018 and 2021. ‘Emblemata’ has a more intangible, deconstructed and gently chaotic orchestration. It is followed by ‘La Malattia’ a drone piece that lasts for just over a minute. Otherworldly voices mark ‘Questa Debole Forza’, where the dualisms of absence and presence, matter and incorporeality, contemporaneity and memory appear to guide the musician’s research and experimentation. Voices are once again at the center of the action in ‘Molto Sono Teso’, where they are overlapped to produce a dark and indecipherable state of reflection. The final, titular track is a 15-minute suite where the dichotomy between orchestral music and sound design is even more pronounced. The layers of sounds on this album clearly influence Rocchetti’s approach to composition, a continuous mix of tones and passages created through skilled craftsmanship. Sometimes the sky and the earth reverse, and the labyrinth pushes us into dark and abstract places, untouchable ghostly fragments that are disturbingly melancholic.