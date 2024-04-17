Vindicatrix – One or Several Tigers

CD + art book – Cellule 75

This release by David Aird, aka Vindicatrix, for Cellule 75, a label from Hamburg founded in 2016 by Marc Richter features music made for One or Several Tigers, a performance-installation by Ho Tzu Nyen, an artist and filmmaker from Singapore. The symbology the work refers to is the figure of the Malaysian tiger, which was considered in the pre-colonial age to be an emanation of ancestral spirits, an ambivalent omen, a master of metamorphosis with an uncontrollable nature. The boundaries between man and animal, reason and magic, history and folklore are intertwined and blurred with each other through operatic voices and dialogues while electronics are mixed with exotic and tribal rhythms. This is not the first time that Ho Tzu Nyen has created a narrative around this mythical animal, the artist, more than his Western colleagues, is involved with the historical, political and social interpretations of storytelling. Vindicatrix plays multiple roles and the work is characterised by multiple spoken word roles, which, together with the beautiful 24-page catalogue (130x190mm) included in the CD, bring an even more multifaced flavour to the work, reminding us in some way of a surrealist collage. This is due to the mix of old and contemporary cinematic techniques used including shadow play, computer-generated imagery, motion capture and animatronics. The musical references swing between electroacoustics and noise music, operetta romanticism and the morbid Grand Guignol. However, it is not just the music or what is said that counts here, but also the breathing, the rhythm, the silence, and most of all, the atmosphere.